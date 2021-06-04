Protasevich Says Spoke With Tikhanovskaya About People Ready for Forceful Change of Power

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Roman Protasevich, the co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel, which was recognized as extremist in Belarus, said in an interview with the state-run broadcaster ONT that he had spoken with the leader of the Belarusian opposition, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, about people who were ready for a forceful change of power in Belarus.

"I was supposed to act as a liaison between the conspirators and the headquarters of Tikhanovskaya," Protasevich said in the interview aired on Thursday.

Protasevich said that he had participated in the first Zoom conference of conspirators who were planning a violent seizure of power in Belarus and an attempt on the life of President Alexander Lukashenko.

He stated that he took notes, and then no longer participated in the discussions of the plan, but kept "direct contact" with some of the conspirators.

"I met personally, without witnesses, with Tikhanovskaya. I said that there was an option that there will be a forceful scenario. I said that perhaps there is a group of people who have several groups ready for a forceful scenario. 'What to convey in response?'" he said.