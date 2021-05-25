UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protasevich's Lawyer Says Did Not Yet Received Access To Client

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 11:17 PM

Protasevich's Lawyer Says Did Not Yet Received Access to Client

Inessa Olenskaya, the lawyer of the detained Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich, told Sputnik on Tuesday that she has not yet received access to her client

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Inessa Olenskaya, the lawyer of the detained Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich, told Sputnik on Tuesday that she has not yet received access to her client.

"I did not see him. I visited a temporary detention center, the department of the Investigative Committee and the State Security Committee and other places," Olenskaya said, adding that she will try to meet with Protasevich on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Turkish Lira

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler appoints director for Urban Planning ..

52 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed officially inaugurates DIFC I ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints chairman for ‘Mubadara’

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler renames AIIID

1 hour ago

Draft federal budget for 2022-2026 reviewed

2 hours ago

AED3.67 bn ‘Helios Industry’ Plant to export g ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.