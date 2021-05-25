Inessa Olenskaya, the lawyer of the detained Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich, told Sputnik on Tuesday that she has not yet received access to her client

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Inessa Olenskaya, the lawyer of the detained Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich, told Sputnik on Tuesday that she has not yet received access to her client.

"I did not see him. I visited a temporary detention center, the department of the Investigative Committee and the State Security Committee and other places," Olenskaya said, adding that she will try to meet with Protasevich on Wednesday.