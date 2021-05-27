UrduPoint.com
Protasevich's Lawyer Says Had Meeting With Client, He Is 'Alive And Well'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 11:41 PM

Protasevich's Lawyer Says Had Meeting With Client, He is 'Alive and Well'

Inessa Olenskaya, the lawyer of Roman Protasevich, one of the founders of the Nexta Telegram channel, who was detained at the Minsk airport, told Sputnik that on Thursday she had met with his client, he was "alive and well."

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Inessa Olenskaya, the lawyer of Roman Protasevich, one of the founders of the Nexta Telegram channel, who was detained at the Minsk airport, told Sputnik that on Thursday she had met with his client, he was "alive and well."

"

"I met with Roman. He is alive and well, he has not complained about his health," the lawyer said.

She added that she had signed a non-disclosure agreement, so she could not explain the procedural status of the client and tell about her further actions as a defender.

