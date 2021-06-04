UrduPoint.com
Protasevich's Role Was Transit Of People Who Wished To Fight In Donbas - LPR

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 05:50 PM

Protasevich's Role Was Transit of People Who Wished to Fight in Donbas - LPR

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Roman Protasevich, the co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel, was responsible for the transit of people to Donbas who wished to participate in a war on the side of Kiev, Ivan Filiponenko, an officer of the people's militia of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic, said on Friday.

"There was a transit of citizens who wanted to make money and fight in Donbas on the side of the Ukrainian military via Protasevich. The cost of the transfer from Minsk to the conflict zone was $5,000, the price included 7-day accommodation, meals and three exits to the first line of defense with shooting from various weapons with unlimited ammunition," Filiponenko said.

More Stories From World

