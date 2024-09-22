Protect The Prosciutto: Italy Battles Swine Fever
Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2024 | 10:00 AM
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Pig farmer Alberto Cavagnini has slaughtered 1,600 of his hogs due to swine fever, a virus threatening the 20-billion-euro pork industry in Italy, including its world-famous prosciutto.
The disease, which is fatal for pigs and disastrous for the economy, has particularly affected the northern regions of Lombardy, Piedmont and Liguria -- and its spread is spooking neighbour France.
Italy recorded cases of the virus in just under 25,000 pigs in 50 farms, and in nearly 2,500 wild boars, between January 2022 and September this year, official figures show.
Cavagnini is lucky: the breeder from Brescia in northern Italy owns several farms, softening the blow from the cull, "but many breeders only have one farm", so lose all their livestock, he told AFP.
In 2024 alone, between 50,000 and 60,000 pigs were slaughtered across Italy.
EU experts criticised Rome's management of the crisis after a visit to the Mediterranean country in July.
"The overall disease control strategy in northern Italy needs to be improved. Each region carries out its own measures, with minimum coordination with its neighbours," they said in a report.
Brussels recommended adopting a single strategy for the whole of northern Italy and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government appointed a special commissioner to lay down the rules.
The movement of pigs within infected and neighbouring areas is banned -- except towards slaughterhouses -- while access to farms is limited to the bare minimum.
"At the moment... we are building barriers" to create zones to limit the movement of wild boars, Francesco Feliziani from the National Reference Centre for Swine Fever (CEREP) told AFP.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024
KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
More Stories From World
-
Football: CAF Confederation Cup results55 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 table1 hour ago
-
Malaysia arrests hundreds in child abuse probe: police1 hour ago
-
Dubois destroys Joshua to retain IBF world heavyweight crown1 hour ago
-
Chad floods killed 503, 1.7 million affected: UN2 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table8 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship results8 hours ago
-
Kane and Olise run riot as Bayern thump Bremen8 hours ago
-
'Business as usual' for Australia match-winner Carey amid boos8 hours ago
-
UN's ambitious summit set to adopt Pact for the future to address global challenges9 hours ago
-
Kane, Olise run riot as Bayern thump Bremen9 hours ago
-
Carey sparks recovery as Australia thrash England in 2nd ODI9 hours ago