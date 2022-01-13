UrduPoint.com

Protection Mechanisms Of Southern Borders Of CSTO Being Worked Out - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2022 | 09:27 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) The protection mechanisms of southern borders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are being worked out, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Thursday, when asked about Dushanbe's idea to create a "security belt" around Afghanistan.

"At the suggestion of our Tajik partners, mechanisms are being worked out to ensure reliable protection of the southern borders of the CSTO, including holding joint military maneuvers and providing assistance to Tajikistan to strengthen the mountainous hard-to-reach sections of the Tajik-Afghan border," Zakharova told a press conference.

