UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protection Of Moral Values New Priority Of Russian Security Strategy - Patrushev

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 07:43 PM

Protection of Moral Values New Priority of Russian Security Strategy - Patrushev

The new version of Russia's national security strategy is aimed at protecting spiritual and moral values, as well as historical memory from attempts to distort history, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) The new version of Russia's national security strategy is aimed at protecting spiritual and moral values, as well as historical memory from attempts to distort history, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said.

"The future of Russia, apart from the material well-being of its citizens, also depends on how we manage to preserve spirituality and morality, traditions, and pass on to the young generation the memory of the heroic past of their ancestors," Patrushev said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"In order to neutralize the threats associated with the distortion of history, with the destruction of basic moral and ethical norms, with attempts to introduce alien ideals and values in the field of education, culture, religion, the strategy formulates a new national priority of protection of traditional Russian spiritual moral values, culture and historical memory," he said.

Related Topics

Education Russia Young Moral From

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai is UAE&#039;s message of peace to ..

4 minutes ago

Hot,dry weather likely to persist in most parts

17 seconds ago

AJK President pays tributes to Covid-19 frontline ..

19 seconds ago

Car lifter held, 2 vehicles recovered

20 seconds ago

Bricks kilns' conversion on Zig Zag technology to ..

22 seconds ago

Court convicts accused in rape case

23 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.