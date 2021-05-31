Protection of Moral Values New Priority of Russian Security Strategy - Patrushev

The new version of Russia's national security strategy is aimed at protecting spiritual and moral values, as well as historical memory from attempts to distort history, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) The new version of Russia's national security strategy is aimed at protecting spiritual and moral values, as well as historical memory from attempts to distort history, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said.

"The future of Russia, apart from the material well-being of its citizens, also depends on how we manage to preserve spirituality and morality, traditions, and pass on to the young generation the memory of the heroic past of their ancestors," Patrushev said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"In order to neutralize the threats associated with the distortion of history, with the destruction of basic moral and ethical norms, with attempts to introduce alien ideals and values in the field of education, culture, religion, the strategy formulates a new national priority of protection of traditional Russian spiritual moral values, culture and historical memory," he said.