Protection Zone At ZNPP Created, Threats Come From Ukraine - Zaporizhzhia Authorities

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2022 | 09:25 PM

The protection zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) has been created, and threats come only from the Ukrainian forces, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporizhzhia region's administration, said on Tuesday

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) The protection zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) has been created, and threats come only from the Ukrainian forces, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporizhzhia region's administration, said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) issued a report on the situation around the ZNPP and called on all sides to establish a nuclear safety and security protection zone at the facility.

"The protective zone around the Zaporozhye NPP has been created and maintained by the security forces of Russia, terrorist threats come only from Ukrainian militants," Rogov told Sputnik.

