UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) Unilateralism and protectionism pose a grave threat to the international order, and ongoing trade disputes could plunge the world into an economic recession, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday in an address to the United Nations General Assembly.

"Unilateralism and protectionism are posing major threats to the international order at a time when the future of the world is at stake," he said. "Tariffs and provocation of trade disputes which upset global and industrial and supply chains serve to undermine the multilateral trading regime and global economic and trade order. They may even plunge the world into recession."