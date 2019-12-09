Ukrainian activists who press President Volodymyr Zelenskyy against making what they fear to be undue concessions at the Normandy Four summit have spent a night near his office in Kiev and intend to remain there until the results of the meeting in Paris become known, the country's Nash TV channel reported on Monday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) Ukrainian activists who press President Volodymyr Zelenskyy against making what they fear to be undue concessions at the Normandy Four summit have spent a night near his office in Kiev and intend to remain there until the results of the meeting in Paris become known, the country's Nash tv channel reported on Monday.

The situation at the scene reportedly remains peaceful.

On Sunday, Ukrainian opposition parties - ex-President Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity and far-right Freedom - as well as a nationalist paramilitary group gathered in Kiev's central Independence Square to remind Zelenskyy about the "red lines" they had drawn for him ahead of the Paris summit.

Separately, some 2,000 people came to hold an all-night vigil outside the presidential administration's building in Bankova Street as dark fell.

The leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany, commonly referred to as the Normandy Four, will meet in Paris at around 15:00 GMT on Monday in a bid to settle the Donbas conflict.

Zelenskyy, a novice in the format, will also hold his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.