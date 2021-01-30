Members of the Georgian tourism and restaurant industry have held a protest outside the government chancellery building in Tbilisi on Saturday, demanding the authorities to lift the current coronavirus restrictions, a Sputnik correspondent reported

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) Members of the Georgian tourism and restaurant industry have held a protest outside the government chancellery building in Tbilisi on Saturday, demanding the authorities to lift the current coronavirus restrictions, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The protest of several hundred citizens lasted for a couple of hours. The main demands were to allow functioning of restaurants, bars, cafes and hotels as well as resuming public transportation.

Among the participants were also members of other areas of the economy, such as taxi drivers, actors, and teachers, demanding immediate removal of restrictions in their respective industries.

Earlier in the week, Georgia announced lifting a ban on regular flights from February 1. On that date, the government will start canceling some of its other restrictions, but mainly in the regions and not in the capital.

In Tbilisi, malls and grocery stores will reopen from February 1. Schools and municipal transport are said to be resuming their function starting March 1.