UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protest Against Czech Gov't COVID-19 Restrictions Draws Thousands To Central Prague

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 09:10 PM

Protest Against Czech Gov't COVID-19 Restrictions Draws Thousands to Central Prague

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2021) Several thousand people have taken to the streets of the Czech capital Prague on Sunday to protest coronavirus measures ahead of a possible tightening of rules, tv broadcasters have reported.

The Czech government is set to convene Monday to consider imposing further measures as the proliferation of the coronavirus continues to batter the country's health care system.

Organized by a syndicate of restauranteers that oppose the government's pandemic measures, the protest brought together thousands of people with no face masks or social distancing to speak of. Organizers maintain that around 5,000 people came out while police said the crowd was around 2,000-strong.

In place since early October, the central European country has been under virtual lockdown with restaurants and cafes closed, allowing only takeaway and delivery. Limitations on crowds and strict caps on attendances of religious and cultural activities are also in place.

The government has recently announced a subsidy program of about $115 million to support the catering industry.

The Czech Republic has some of the highest per capita infection rates of any country with over 830,000 COVID-19 cases for its 10-million-strong population. More than 13,000 people in the country have died from the disease.

Related Topics

Protest Police Died Prague Czech Republic October Sunday TV From Government Industry Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Ports expands relief measures; halts ren ..

41 minutes ago

Tadweer delivers positive results from intensive e ..

1 hour ago

MOHAP provides over 1 million doses of COVID-19 va ..

2 hours ago

Nakheel Malls embarks on data transformation journ ..

2 hours ago

DIP’s 7th energised DEWA substation increases po ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi University students win EGA grant to bui ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.