PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2021) Several thousand people have taken to the streets of the Czech capital Prague on Sunday to protest coronavirus measures ahead of a possible tightening of rules, tv broadcasters have reported.

The Czech government is set to convene Monday to consider imposing further measures as the proliferation of the coronavirus continues to batter the country's health care system.

Organized by a syndicate of restauranteers that oppose the government's pandemic measures, the protest brought together thousands of people with no face masks or social distancing to speak of. Organizers maintain that around 5,000 people came out while police said the crowd was around 2,000-strong.

In place since early October, the central European country has been under virtual lockdown with restaurants and cafes closed, allowing only takeaway and delivery. Limitations on crowds and strict caps on attendances of religious and cultural activities are also in place.

The government has recently announced a subsidy program of about $115 million to support the catering industry.

The Czech Republic has some of the highest per capita infection rates of any country with over 830,000 COVID-19 cases for its 10-million-strong population. More than 13,000 people in the country have died from the disease.