Protest Against Job Cuts Takes Place In Paris

29 seconds ago Sat 23rd January, 2021 | 08:00 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) Protesters gathered in Paris on Saturday with a number of social demands and calls against job cuts, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

A number of French trade unions, including the General Confederation of Labour (CGT), called for holding the protest.

The demonstrators, among them supporters of the Yellow Vest movement, first gathered near the National Assembly building and then marched toward the headquarters of the Movement of the Enterprises of France (MEDEF)

Jean-Luc Melenchon, who leads the far-left France Unbowed party, addressed the crowd.

A large number of police officers were mobilized to ensure security during the demonstration, which so far takes place without any incidents.

