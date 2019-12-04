UrduPoint.com
Protest Against NATO, Trump Taking Place In London Amid Alliance's Summit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 12:20 AM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) A protest against NATO and US President Donald Trump, who arrived in the UK capital to attend the Alliance's summit, has begun in central London, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, the two-day NATO summit at the level of heads of state and government started in London.

Several hundred people gathered in Trafalgar Square to protest against the politics of the United States and NATO. People accused the alliance of aggression in the middle East and Latin America.

A local resident told the Sputnik correspondent that she was protesting the racist policies of Trump, emphasizing on the fact that the US leader had restricted entrance into his country for people from seven countries as soon as he became president.

Some protesters also rallied against UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who, in their opinion, has been serving in the interests of the US and not his people.

After the demonstrators made speeches, they moved to Buckingham Palace. The UK police are patrolling the streets where the protest is being held.

Anti-Trump protests were also held in London during the US president's first visit to the UK in July of 2018.

