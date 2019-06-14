Protest Against UK Extradition of Assange to US Being Held in Australia - WikiLeaks

A protest against UK extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States is underway near the UK consulate in the Australian city of Melbourne, the whistleblowing platform said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) A protest against UK extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States is underway near the UK consulate in the Australian city of Melbourne, the whistleblowing platform said on Friday.

"FreeAssange protest currently outside the UK consulate in Melbourne. Two protesters reportedly arrested," WikiLeaks wrote on Twitter.

On Thursday, UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid said that he had signed the request by Washington to extradite Assange.

Assange was arrested in London on April 11 and sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for jumping bail back in 2012, when he claimed asylum in the Ecuadorian embassy in the UK capital to avoid being extradited to Sweden, where he faced sexual assault charges, and possibly being sent to the United States after that.

If extradited to the United States, where he is wanted on espionage charges, the whistleblower may face up to 175 years in prison.