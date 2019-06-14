UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protest Against UK Extradition Of Assange To US Being Held In Australia - WikiLeaks

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 11:45 AM

Protest Against UK Extradition of Assange to US Being Held in Australia - WikiLeaks

A protest against UK extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States is underway near the UK consulate in the Australian city of Melbourne, the whistleblowing platform said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) A protest against UK extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States is underway near the UK consulate in the Australian city of Melbourne, the whistleblowing platform said on Friday.

"FreeAssange protest currently outside the UK consulate in Melbourne. Two protesters reportedly arrested," WikiLeaks wrote on Twitter.

On Thursday, UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid said that he had signed the request by Washington to extradite Assange.

Assange was arrested in London on April 11 and sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for jumping bail back in 2012, when he claimed asylum in the Ecuadorian embassy in the UK capital to avoid being extradited to Sweden, where he faced sexual assault charges, and possibly being sent to the United States after that.

If extradited to the United States, where he is wanted on espionage charges, the whistleblower may face up to 175 years in prison.

Related Topics

Protest Washington Twitter Melbourne London United Kingdom United States Sweden April May

Recent Stories

Two street criminals held, weapons and valuables r ..

5 minutes ago

Beijing Accuses West of Supporting Instigators of ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Georgian Envoy Ag ..

5 minutes ago

KP Provincial Assembly Budget session calls for Tu ..

5 minutes ago

Oil rises again on tension fuelled by tanker attac ..

5 minutes ago

Trump to Discuss Shared Economic Interests, USMCA ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.