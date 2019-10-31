UrduPoint.com
Protest Continue In Lebanon To Demand New Ruling Class

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 07:06 PM

Protesters across Lebanon took to the streets for the 15th day to voice their demands, Al Jadeed TV channel reported Thursday

BEIRUT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Protesters across Lebanon took to the streets for the 15th day to voice their demands, Al Jadeed tv channel reported Thursday.

Protesters blocked some roads while the Lebanese army intervened in some cases by opening the roads to facilitate transportation.

Most of the people asked for a government of experts capable of dealing with the worsening economic situation.

People also voiced their opposition to the sectarian system in Lebanon.

"We want to live together in peace and with dignity," one protester said.

"Today we are all demonstrating against the political class, whether we are Muslims, Christians or Druze," he added.

A young protester said he graduated from university but couldn't find a job because he does not belong to any political party.The 14-day protest has forced the Lebanese government to resign.

President Michel Aoun is supposed to start negotiations with lawmakers in a few days to name a Prime Minister for the new Lebanese government.

