Protest Fueling Mechanisms Applied In Ukraine In 2014 Also Used In US Riots - Researcher

Wed 03rd June 2020 | 08:36 PM

The United States applied certain protest fueling mechanisms to destabilize the situation in Ukraine in 2014, and surprisingly began using the same techniques on their own territory, which can be clearly seen in the ongoing anti-racism rallies sweeping US cities, Director of the Moscow-based International Institute of the Newly Established States Alexey Martynov said on Wednesday

US President Donald Trump has taken a firm stance when it comes to the rioting, which continues in many parts of the US in the response to the police killing of an unarmed African-American suspect, George Floyd, on May 25 in the city of Minneapolis. Trump has sought to assure potential voters that he has the situation under control and said he was taking presidential action to mobilize all available Federal resources to respond to the unrest, noting that if the governors of US states refused to take actions necessary to end the riots, he would deploy the military to "quickly solve the problem for them.

"In a surprising way, all [mechanisms] our opponents demonstrated pretending being main doctors in the world for the rest of countries, they suddenly began to apply on their territory. And that is not today's novella, by the way. I would like to remind you that right after [US President Donald] Trump's election in 2016, there was the first attempt to incorporate these street technologies to provoke an unrest. It did not work out for various reasons," Martynov said at a press conference.

According to the expert, the current rallies in the United States have a lot in common with the protests in Ukraine in 2014.

"Just look, how much footage of today's US protests resembles the events in Ukraine six years earlier. And by the way like from the same textbook they are also blaming Russia for everything, saying it is our fault," the researches stated.

Martynov added that the rallies in the United States showed that the mechanism was working and influencing elections in the country.

