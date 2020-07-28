Protest Groups in Portland File Lawsuit Against Trump Administration Over Violent Response

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Protesters in the US city of Portland, including the Don't Shoot Portland and Wall of Moms organizations, have filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security and other government agencies for suspected constitutional violations and the heavy-handed response of Federal agents amid the ongoing violent clashes in the city, according to a court document.

Portland, in the state of Oregon, has become the latest epicenter of a wave of civil rights protests that broke out in the United States after the death of George Floyd in police custody in May. The Trump administration has sent hundreds of federal law enforcement agents to the city, who have used tear gas and force against protesters and reporters.

"Plaintiffs who have been exercising their lawful rights have been repeatedly injured by U.S. Department of Homeland Security agents on the streets of their city. They have been tear-gassed night after night, left vomiting and unable to eat or sleep because of the toxic poison blasted at them," the court complaint, filed on Monday, reads.

The protesters allege that Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf is not serving his legal role, given that he has yet to receive the confirmation of the Senate, or be nominated by President Donald Trump himself.

They also accuse the federal agents of attempting to "intimidate and silence protesters because of their message," according to the court document.

On Monday, the Washington Post reported that the Trump administration has deployed 100 more federal agents to Portland, adding that the president may send a further 50 to the northwestern city.

Federal agents were first deployed in Portland in mid-July to protect a federal courthouse. Journalists from Russia's Channel One broadcaster, who were reporting on the protests, sustained injuries and had their equipment destroyed by federal agents during the protests.

A US court on Friday issued an order prohibiting federal law enforcement agents from using physical force against journalists.