UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protest-Hit Hong Kong Registers Record-High Turnout In District Council Elections

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 02:00 AM

Protest-Hit Hong Kong Registers Record-High Turnout in District Council Elections

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) Hong Kongers turned out in huge numbers for the district council elections on Sunday, with a whopping 71.2 percent of registered voters having cast their ballots, according to the autonomous city's Registration and Electoral Office.

Sunday's elections are considered to be a test of support for both the local authorities and the so-called pro-democracy lawmakers after six months of protests. On the eve of the vote, instead of arranging new weekend protests, activists urged their supporters to go to the polls and vote for pro-democracy candidates.

"A total of about 2,940,000 registered electors have cast their votes in the 2019 District Council Ordinary Election yesterday (November 24), representing a provisional cumulative turnout rate of about 71.

2%," the office said in a statement.

The turnout in the 2015 district council elections totaled 47 percent.

Citing the first preliminary data, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported that the vote is set to result in significant gains for the pro-democracy camp.

Hong Kong has been facing a wave of rallies against the now-withdrawn extradition bill since June. The protests eventually escalated into violent confrontations between demonstrators and the police. Beijing views the situation in Hong Kong is a direct result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expresses full support for the local authorities' actions.

Related Topics

Election Police China Vote Beijing Hong Kong June November Sunday 2015 2019 Post

Recent Stories

Suroor bin Mohammed, Nahyan bin Mubarak attend Oma ..

2 hours ago

Etihad Airways first foreign airline to operate fl ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, President of Montenegro revie ..

3 hours ago

Dubai economy grows 2.1 pc in H1 2019

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

President of Montenegro visits Wahat Al Karama

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.