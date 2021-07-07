Protest in Solidarity With Reporters Injured at Anti-LGBT Rally Ends in Tbilisi

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) A protest in solidarity with journalists attacked at an anti-LGBT rally has ended in Tbilisi, and police ensured that the participants could safely leave the area outside parliament, Vazha Siradze, the patrol police chief, said late on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Georgian politicians and representatives of non-governmental organizations held a silent protest in solidarity with over 50 journalists who were injured on Monday during the protests against an LGBT march. At the same time, supporters of traditional values organized their counter-protest near a church, not far from the parliament.

"The protest is over, people on the territory close to the parliament will safely leave the territory.

We are ensuring it. The police are doing its best to peacefully settle the situation without resorting to force," Siradze said.

The patrol police have detained several counter-protesters, who repeatedly tried to break through the cordon to reach the silent protest. The number of detainees is still unclear.

On July 1, LGBT-community members started "Pride Week" in Tbilisi, during which they have held several events and planned the final "Pride March" on Monday. On the same day, a counter-protest blocked central Rustaveli Avenue, with demonstrators throwing bottles and sticks at opposition tv channels' journalists and cameramen. The march was canceled.