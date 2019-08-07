UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protest In Washington Against Abrogating Special Status Of Kashmir By India

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 03:05 PM

Protest in Washington against abrogating special status of Kashmir by India

Human rights organizations staged a protest outside Indian foreign office at Washington.A large number of Pakistanis and Kashmiri's participated in this protest

Washington (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th August, 2019) Human rights organizations staged a protest outside Indian foreign office at Washington.A large number of Pakistanis and Kashmiri's participated in this protest.Protesters were holding different posters inscribed with anti India slogans.

Demonstrators also chanted slogans against Indian brutalities in Kashmir.They have demanded that international community should pay attention towards Kashmir Issue and US President should play his role as mediator in resolving Kashmir conundrum .It is vital to mention here that after abolishing the special status of Kashmir by India, the process of staging protests against India is continuing across the world.

Related Topics

India Protest World Foreign Office Washington

Recent Stories

Bullion rates in Lahore

7 minutes ago

Ashiana-e-Iqbal case: Court adjourns hearing till ..

7 minutes ago

Fire erupted at grid station in Faisalabad

7 minutes ago

Nine Rescue-1122 centers set-up near cattle market ..

1 minute ago

Two food outlets sealed in Sargodha

1 minute ago

9 including three police personnel injured in bomb ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.