Protest in Washington against abrogating special status of Kashmir by India

Washington (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th August, 2019) Human rights organizations staged a protest outside Indian foreign office at Washington.A large number of Pakistanis and Kashmiri's participated in this protest.Protesters were holding different posters inscribed with anti India slogans.

Demonstrators also chanted slogans against Indian brutalities in Kashmir.They have demanded that international community should pay attention towards Kashmir Issue and US President should play his role as mediator in resolving Kashmir conundrum .It is vital to mention here that after abolishing the special status of Kashmir by India, the process of staging protests against India is continuing across the world.