Protest Rally Against Armenian Prime Minister Concluded In Yerevan

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 12:12 AM

A mass protest rally in Yerevan, initiated by the opponents of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, has concluded, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) A mass protest rally in Yerevan, initiated by the opponents of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, has concluded, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

The protesters gathered on the outskirts of Yerevan and marched through the capital's central streets. The protesters finished the rally near one of the churches located downtown.

The opposition leaders said that another rally would be held at 4 p.m. [12:00 GMT] on Tuesday.

No incidents occurred and no protesters were detained during the rally.

Protests have been ongoing in Armenia since last month, when Pashinyan agreed to a ceasefire that many Armenians interpreted as defeat in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Dozens of opposition parties have united behind calls for Pashinyan to step down. The opposition forces have nominated former Prime Minister Vazgen Manukyan to head the government.

On November 9, the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan adopted a joint statement on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh in the wake of a 1.5-month conflict. The warring sides have agreed to terminate at the effectively occupied territories, as well as exchange prisoners and bodies of dead soldiers. Russia deployed 1,960 peacekeepers to monitor the truce.

More Stories From World

