Protest Rally Against Armenian Prime Minister Starts in Yerevan

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The opponents of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have started a protest rally in the capital of Yerevan, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

The protesters have started marching from the Yerevan central railway station, blocking a part of Tigran Mets Avenue.

The police do not prevent the protesters from participating in the rally.

Protests have been ongoing in Armenia since last month, when Pashinyan agreed to a ceasefire that many Armenians interpreted as defeat in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Dozens of opposition parties have united behind calls for Pashinyan to step down. The opposition forces have nominated former Prime Minister Vazgen Manukyan to head the government.

On November 9, the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan adopted a joint statement on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh in the wake of a 1.5-month conflict. The warring sides have agreed to terminate at the effectively occupied territories, as well as exchange prisoners and bodies of dead soldiers. Russia deployed 1,960 peacekeepers to monitor the truce.