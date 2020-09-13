UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protest Underway Outside Hospital In California Where Doctors Treat 2 Police Officers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 08:50 PM

Protest Underway Outside Hospital in California Where Doctors Treat 2 Police Officers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2020) A group of protesters blocked the entrance to a hospital in the US city of Compton, located in Los Angeles County of California state, where two police officers with gun wounds are undergoing surgical operations, the local Sheriff's Department said on Sunday.

The officers, a male and female, were shot earlier in the day by an unknown gunman who approached their car, near the Willowbrook Metro station, while they were inside. The officers were hospitalized in a local Compton hospital in critical state. The perpetrator ran off and the police are now searching for him.

"To the protesters blocking the entrance & exit of the HOSPITAL EMERGENCY ROOM yelling 'We hope they die' referring to 2 LA Sheriff's ambushed today in #Compton: DO NOT BLOCK EMERGENCY ENTRIES & EXITS TO THE HOSPITAL. People's lives are at stake when ambulances can't get through," LA Country Sheriff's Department said on Twitter.

In the same thread of tweets, the sheriff's office said the protesters were ordered to disperse by officers on ground. One of the protesters, a male, refused to comply with the dispersal order and initiated a struggle during his arrest, at which point a female protester intervened.

"The female adult, who was later identified as a member of the press, did not identify herself as press and later admitted she did not have proper press credentials on her person.  Both individuals have been arrested for 148 P.C.," the press release read.

Speaking at a press conference, Sheriff Alex Villanueva called the ambush incident a "cowardly act," likely motivated by the brewing anti-police sentiments in the society in the US on the back of the Black Lives Matter protests.

Related Topics

Police Twitter Metro Car Los Angeles Male Villanueva Same Sunday P

Recent Stories

UAE ranks first among GCC countries in medical tou ..

39 minutes ago

Diabetes Friends Association launches 10th edition ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Chamber&#039;s webinar addresses practical a ..

2 hours ago

RTA embarks on project to accommodate 3,000 public ..

3 hours ago

Digital talk series &#039;Dialogues on the Art of ..

3 hours ago

COVID-19 tests are now AED 250 in Dubai

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.