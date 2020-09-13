Protest Underway Outside Hospital in California Where Doctors Treat 2 Police Officers

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2020) A group of protesters blocked the entrance to a hospital in the US city of Compton, located in Los Angeles County of California state, where two police officers with gun wounds are undergoing surgical operations, the local Sheriff's Department said on Sunday.

The officers, a male and female, were shot earlier in the day by an unknown gunman who approached their car, near the Willowbrook Metro station, while they were inside. The officers were hospitalized in a local Compton hospital in critical state. The perpetrator ran off and the police are now searching for him.

"To the protesters blocking the entrance & exit of the HOSPITAL EMERGENCY ROOM yelling 'We hope they die' referring to 2 LA Sheriff's ambushed today in #Compton: DO NOT BLOCK EMERGENCY ENTRIES & EXITS TO THE HOSPITAL. People's lives are at stake when ambulances can't get through," LA Country Sheriff's Department said on Twitter.

In the same thread of tweets, the sheriff's office said the protesters were ordered to disperse by officers on ground. One of the protesters, a male, refused to comply with the dispersal order and initiated a struggle during his arrest, at which point a female protester intervened.

"The female adult, who was later identified as a member of the press, did not identify herself as press and later admitted she did not have proper press credentials on her person. Both individuals have been arrested for 148 P.C.," the press release read.

Speaking at a press conference, Sheriff Alex Villanueva called the ambush incident a "cowardly act," likely motivated by the brewing anti-police sentiments in the society in the US on the back of the Black Lives Matter protests.