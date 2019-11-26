UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protester Dies From Gunshot Wound In Baghdad Amid Massive Unrest In Iraq - Source

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 07:33 PM

Protester Dies From Gunshot Wound in Baghdad Amid Massive Unrest in Iraq - Source

A protester has died from a gunshot wound on Tuesday in central Baghdad amid the ongoing mass protests in Iraq, a source in the local High Commission for Human Rights told Sputnik

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) A protester has died from a gunshot wound on Tuesday in central Baghdad amid the ongoing mass protests in Iraq, a source in the local High Commission for Human Rights told Sputnik.

"One protester has been killed today near Al-Ahrar bridge in central Baghdad after being shot with a revolver," the source pointed out.

Nationwide protests have been sweeping Iraq since early October with people demanding the ouster of the government, as well as economic reforms, better living conditions, social welfare, and an end to corruption.

As of now, the death toll from the protests has exceeded 300, with about 15,000 others being injured. In November, 66 Iraqi officers stood before trial for excessive use of force against protesters.

Related Topics

Injured Corruption Iraq Died Baghdad October November From Government

Recent Stories

Northern in command after early scares against Bal ..

15 minutes ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI Final: Mukhtar and T ..

18 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Establishes Free Medical/Eye Camps A ..

24 minutes ago

Adnan Akmal’s hundred puts Southern Punjab in st ..

42 minutes ago

Mohammad Mohsin, Khalid Usman star with bat and ba ..

49 minutes ago

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter colli ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.