Protester Dies From Gunshot Wound in Baghdad Amid Massive Unrest in Iraq - Source

A protester has died from a gunshot wound on Tuesday in central Baghdad amid the ongoing mass protests in Iraq, a source in the local High Commission for Human Rights told Sputnik

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) A protester has died from a gunshot wound on Tuesday in central Baghdad amid the ongoing mass protests in Iraq , a source in the local High Commission for Human Rights told Sputnik.

"One protester has been killed today near Al-Ahrar bridge in central Baghdad after being shot with a revolver," the source pointed out.

Nationwide protests have been sweeping Iraq since early October with people demanding the ouster of the government, as well as economic reforms, better living conditions, social welfare, and an end to corruption.

As of now, the death toll from the protests has exceeded 300, with about 15,000 others being injured. In November, 66 Iraqi officers stood before trial for excessive use of force against protesters.