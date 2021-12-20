Protester Dies in Crackdown on Demonstration in Sudan - NGO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors (CCSD) said on Monday that one protester died from gunshot wounds in the Sudanese capital Khartoum when security officers opened fire to disperse protests against accord signed between the army and the country's interim leaders

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors (CCSD) said on Monday that one protester died from gunshot wounds in the Sudanese capital Khartoum when security officers opened fire to disperse protests against accord signed between the army and the country's interim leaders.

Thousands of people gathered on Sunday for a demonstration outside the Republican Palace in the center of Khartoum protesting against the agreement between the army and Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

"Muhammad Majzoub Muhammad Ahmad, 28, died yesterday being wounded by a live bullet in his chest during a violent crackdown (on the protesters)," CCSD said in a Facebook post.

The Sudanese Ministry of Health reported that 123 protesters have been injured.

Demonstrations against the agreement between the army and Hamdok that represents an increasing influence of the army in Sudanese political system, have been held in Khartoum almost weekly since the military takeover.

The Sudanese army seized power and detained Hamdok and several other government officials on October 25. Army Chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan addressed the nation dissolving the government, declaring a state of emergency and establishing the Sudanese transitional sovereign council under his leadership. In mid-November, al-Burhan and ousted Hamdok signed a political agreement stipulating the reinstatement of the prime minister in his duties, release of all political prisoners detained during the coup and transition of power to a civilian rule at an earlier date.