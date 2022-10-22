WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand's remarks on Ukraine during a panel discussion in Toronto were disrupted by a protester urging Canada to stop supplying aid to Ukraine and to instead seek peace with Russia.

The protester's sign read: "Stop Lying. Stop Sending Weapons. Stop NATO. Stop the War. Peace in Ukraine. Peace With Russia."

Anand said on Friday the aid Canada has sent to Ukraine was in support of democracy and sovereignty and of the rules based international order.

"That same order that has kept you, everyone in this room, and our country and countries safe since the end of the Second World War," she said.

The sign was directed at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly as well as Anand.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help to defend them against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Canada and the countries of the collective West imposed comprehensive sanctions on Russia and has provided tens of billions of Dollars of military and other aid to Ukraine.

Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying it fuels the conflict and warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets."