Protester Killed In Clashes With Police Near Blocked Refinery In Bolivia - Paramedics

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 02:00 AM

Protester Killed in Clashes With Police Near Blocked Refinery in Bolivia - Paramedics

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) One person was killed in clashes with the police near the blocked oil refinery Senkata in Bolivia's second largest city of El Alto after a convoy of fuel tanks had headed to the capital, a local paramedic said.

"The victim died on my hands from a gunshot wound to the heart," he told the RT broadcaster at the scene.

According to local media reports, the clashes occurred while sending a convoy of fuel to La Paz when protesters tried to regain control of the plant of the Bolivian oil and gas corporation YPFB. Protesters blew up the wall of the facility with dynamite, after which police forces, who were inside oil products storage facility, backfired.

Former President Evo Morales blamed the assassination of a peaceful protester on the interim government of Bolivia.

"The de facto government, acting as a military dictatorship, again kills my brothers in El Alto, who peacefully resist the coup and fight for the protection of life and democracy," Morales wrote on Twitter.

The blockade of the Senkath oil refinery by supporters of Morales disrupted gasoline, diesel fuel and liquefied natural gas deliveries to La Paz and stoppage of the public transport in the capital. Interim president, Jeanine Anez, has ordered the new hydrocarbons minister, Gen. Victor Hugo Zamora, to ensure fuel deliveries to the capital.

Morales stepped down on November 10 and fled to Mexico after his re-election to a fourth term prompted protests. He asked for political asylum, claiming there were plots to kill him.

In the wake of a spree of high-ranking resignations, Jeanine Anez, the opposition speaker of the Bolivian parliament's upper chamber, declared herself the country's interim president. The Constitutional Court recognized her claim as legitimate.

