MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) A protester was shot in the head in the city of Khalde, south of the Lebanese capital of Beirut, Al Arabiya broadcaster reported, citing local media and a security source.

He became the first victim of the ongoing protests in the country. The shooter was detained.

According to the channel, after Lebanese President Michel Aoun called on activists to go home, protesters blocked roads in several parts of the country, including Beirut.

Rallies began across Lebanon on October 17. About half of the country's population took to the streets. In the first two days, the center of Beirut was swept by riots with clashes between protesters and the police. Authorities called on the military and security forces to avoid use of force and to ensure the safety of peaceful demonstrators.