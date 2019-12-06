Protester Yemelyanov Handed Suspended Sentence for Violence Against Police at Moscow Rally

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) A Moscow court ruled on Friday to give Vladimir Yemelyanov a two-year suspended sentence for using violence against a National Guard officer during the July 27 rally in Moscow , a Sputnik correspondent reported from the court room.

Prosecutors were seeking four years in prison for Yemelyanov, who forcibly seized the officer in question and prevented him from fulfilling his official duties at the unauthorized protest this summer. The defendant pleaded "not guilty."

"To impose two years of imprisonment ... To consider the sentence as suspended with a probation period of three years.

To release from custody in the court room," the judge said.

The use of non-life threatening violence against a government official is covered under subsection 1 of Article 318 of the Russian Criminal Code and carries a penalty of up to 5 years of imprisonment.

In July and August, three unauthorized rallies against the exclusion of pro-opposition candidates from the city council elections were held in Moscow. Some 1,700 people were detained, some of whom have been charged with offenses related to civic unrest and assault on police.