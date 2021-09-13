UrduPoint.com

Protesters Across Brazil Demand Bolsonaro's Impeachment - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 11:30 AM

Protesters Across Brazil Demand Bolsonaro's Impeachment - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) Several protests broke out in Brasilia and across 14 capital cities of the country's 26 states on Sunday with demonstrators demanding the impeachment of the country's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, Brazilian broadcaster GloboNews reported.

Brasilia, Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Belo Horizonte, Sao Luis, Curitiba and other major cities were swept by anti-Bolsonaro manifestations on Sunday, with many of protesters also rallying against high prices of gas, petroleum and products.

In Brazil's capital ,the protesters marched through the Esplanada dos Ministerios at the doorstep of Bolsonaro's seat, chanting "Impeachment now.

" In Sao Paulo the demonstrators carried posters, saying "Neither Bolsonaro, nor Lula."

Bolsonaro's reputation has been in tatters over his entanglement in a range of scandalous probes into his conduct and the clash with judiciary. Polls conducted in mid-August showed that only 24% of the Brazilians would vote for Bolsonaro, while 40% said they would support former president Lula da Silva. The general election in Brazil is scheduled for October 2, 2022.

Related Topics

Vote Belo Horizonte Brasilia Curitiba Rio De Janeiro Sao Paulo Brazil October Gas Sunday Election 2018

Recent Stories

PTI emerges as the largest party in Cantonment boa ..

PTI emerges as the largest party in Cantonment boards' elections across Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 MBR Creative Sports Award continues to receive nom ..

MBR Creative Sports Award continues to receive nomination files

28 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary General Receives Phone Call from New ..

OIC Secretary General Receives Phone Call from New Malaysian FM

28 minutes ago
 UAE Press: Mohammed has immense faith in Emiratis

UAE Press: Mohammed has immense faith in Emiratis

1 hour ago
 ADNOC announces offer price per share for ADNOC Dr ..

ADNOC announces offer price per share for ADNOC Drilling IPO

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.