Protesters Amass Outside White House to Show Opposition to US Interference in Ethiopia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) A protest is taking place outside the White House to show opposition and potentially appeal to US President Joe Biden to end the United States' interference in Ethiopia's internal affairs, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene on Monday.

More than 1,000 people have assembled in front of the White House on Monday, including families with children and elderly individuals, to have their voices heard in support of Ethiopia's democratically-elected government and the country's unity and territorial integrity as well as against US-encouraged rebel forces.

The protesters are holding Ethiopian national flags and signs saying "USA - Hand off Ethiopia," "TPLF is a Killer," and "CNN, Stop assisting the terrorist TPLF." The TPLF refers to the Tigray People's Liberation Front.

The TPLF and the Ethiopian government have been locked in a conflict over control of the country's northern territories since November 2020, when the government accused the TPLF of attacking a military base. The Ethiopian government launched a military operation in Tigray with the support of neighboring Eritrea and the conflict has since escalated.

A law enforcement officer told Sputnik that that protest in front of the White House is peaceful and no additional police presence is seen in the area.

One of the rally organizers and an advocate for Global Ethiopian Advocacy Nexus, Gennet Negussie, told Sputnik that at least 2,000 people have joined the rally while they are still expecting up to 10,000 to show up from all over.

"As you can see people are very upset and frustrated about Biden's foreign policy on Ethiopia, so we are here to protest and to tell the Biden administration to stop forcing Ethiopian government and sit down and negotiate and we want them to support the current democratically-elected Prime Minister," Negussie said.

Negussie also said the protest movement will not stop until the situation changes in Ethiopia, adding that the protesters have started an email/regular mail campaign to make their voice known to lawmakers.

On Friday, nine Ethiopian rebel groups announced they had formed an alliance to change the government and establish a transitional body.

The alliance, dubbed the United Front of Ethiopian Federalist Forces, comes as Ethiopia was put under a six-month state of emergency as the rebel forces advance toward the capital of Addis Ababa.

"We don't recognize that. We are surprised that the United States would be supporting them when more than 40 million people voted for the current prime minister. The majority of the Ethiopian people support him. The diaspora supports him," Negussie said. "It is very odd. It seems like the US government is trying to overthrow the democratically-elected government and create a transitional government."

Instead, the United States should support the Ethiopian government to bring the terrorist groups to justice as that is the only way to end he conflict, she said.

Protestors told Sputnik they also oppose the sanctions the United States has imposed against Ethiopia in pursuit of its foreign policy goal.

Protester Mekdes Tefera told Sputnik that she joined the rally from Northern Virginia and wants to show opposition to the damaging US sanctions against Ethiopia.

"We are present here to show that we are in support of the government and we don't approve of US interference. We want them to stop sanctioning the country when we have the government that has already been selected, that the people chose," Tefera said.

Dagm Kabeta told Sputnik that protesters have also gathered to oppose the false coverage of the Ethiopian crisis by the major US corporate media outlets.

"The reason why we came here is because the United States and the US media have been attacking Ethiopia to divide the nation," Kabeta said. "That's why we came here to tell CNN and others to stop giving the false information to the world."

Kabeta pointed out that the protesters seek to be the voice of the Ethiopian people who say they have their democratically-elected government and do not want others to get involved in the country's internal affairs.

On Friday, the UN Security Council held a special meeting on Ethiopia after which it issued a statement expressing concern about the escalation of fighting in northern Ethiopia and called on all sides to negotiate a lasting ceasefire.