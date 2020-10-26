UrduPoint.com
Protesters Attack Police Station In Minsk's Central District - Police Chief

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 12:40 AM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Protesters attacked a police station in the Central district of the Belarusian capital on Sunday and hurled stones at security service vehicles, Minsk police chief Ivan Kubrakov said.

"Protesters attacked a police station in the central district of Minsk. They started throwing stones at the security service transport.

Police officers took measures to prevent illegal actions and used riot control means and physical force," Kubrakov said.

Thanks to these actions, protesters failed to take control of central Minsk, he added.

The active participants in the attack on the police station and the unrest in other areas of the city have been detained, the official stated, noting that "in total, about 120 people have been detained."

Two security officers have sustained injuries while "preventing illegal actions of participants in an unauthorized rally," according to Kubrakov.

