Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 09:59 PM

Protesters Block Downtown Washington to Spur US Government Action on Climate Change

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) Dozens of protesters belonging to a broad coalition of climate activists called "Shut Down DC" on Monday morning blocked downtown Washington at several locations to voice opposition against climate change and prompt government action.

"I am here today because I believe that climate change is our common problem," a woman from the US state of North Carolina told Sputnik at a protest location just blocks from the White House at the intersection of K and 16th streets.

The protester explained that she joined the rally out of concern for her grandsons and the determination to protect the planet for them.

"I think that is a good way to protect the climate," she said referring to the protest.

However, she added that protesting is not sufficient to effect change.

"Now it is time to do something," she said.

The protesters held placards with messages such as "Climate Change is a Health Crisis" and appealed to passersby to join them with placards "We Need You Too.

"

They placed a yellow yacht with an inscription "Rebel for Life" and a sign "Tell the Truth" in the middle of the intersection on K and 16th streets.

Washington police officers have encircled the yacht and attempted to remove it.

"We are trying to restore traffic as soon as possible," an officer told Sputnik, but declined to say when the removal may take place.

The "Shut Down DC" activists also blocked streets near the US capitol, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters and 3rd Street and New York Avenue, effectively blocking access to the I-395 highway.

Protesters timed their rally to the United Nation Climate Action Summit, which is set to take place this week during the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

