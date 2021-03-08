UrduPoint.com
Protesters Block Key Highway Linking Beirut With Lebanon's North

Demonstrators blocked northern exits and entrances of major highways of the Lebanese capital of Beirut, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) Demonstrators blocked northern exits and entrances of major highways of the Lebanese capital of Beirut, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

In the morning, protesters began blocking main streets of the Lebanese capital, torching tires and dumpsters. At the same time, a group of demonstrators barricaded a key highway linking the city with the country's north.

According to media reports, the same situation is in the northern cities of Byblos and Batroun.

In the south, protesters have blocked a transport link between Beirut and southern Lebanon as well as a section of the highway between Sidon and Tyre.

Protests involving road blockades continue across Lebanon for a week amid dismay over the protracted economic crisis. The current wave of unrest broke out after the Lebanese pound depreciated by another 15-17 percent over the past days.

Acting Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Saturday that the country was close to a point of no return unless a new government was formed to start negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.

