Protesters block Peru airport over ousting of president

Lima, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Hundreds of protesters on Monday used burning tires, wood and rocks to block the airport runway in Peru's second-largest city, Arequipa, demonstrating against the ousting of former president Pedro Castillo.

Protesters have demanded fresh elections and the resignation of new President Dina Boluarte, following the arrest of her leftist predecessor Castillo last week after he attempted to dissolve Congress and rule by decree.

Police used tear gas to confront demonstrators who smashed runway lighting and forced the airport's closure, an AFP photographer reported.

Boluarte tried to ease tensions following deadly weekend clashes, announcing on Sunday she would seek to hold elections two years early, while also declaring a state of emergency in flashpoint areas.

New road blocks were set up on Monday in several major cities such as Arequipa in the south, Cusco in the southeast and Libertad in the north.

It came despite Boluarte saying in her televised address that she would try "to reach an agreement" with Congress to bring forward elections from July 2026 to April 2024.

She said a bill on moving the poll forward would be submitted in the coming days, adding that she was also declaring a state of emergency in restive areas.

Boluarte, a former prosecutor who had served as Castillo's vice president, was quickly sworn in to replace him following his impeachment and subsequent arrest last week.

On Sunday, clashes between protesters and police in the southern city of Andahuaylas left two dead and at least five injured -- including a police officer -- as demonstrators attempted to storm that city's airport.

In her address, Boluarte expressed regret for the protesters' deaths.