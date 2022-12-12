UrduPoint.com

Protesters Block Peru Airport Over Ousting Of President

Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2022 | 10:32 PM

Protesters block Peru airport over ousting of president

Hundreds of protesters on Monday used burning tires, wood and rocks to block the airport runway in Peru's second-largest city, Arequipa, demonstrating against the ousting of former president Pedro Castillo.

Lima, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Hundreds of protesters on Monday used burning tires, wood and rocks to block the airport runway in Peru's second-largest city, Arequipa, demonstrating against the ousting of former president Pedro Castillo.

Protesters have demanded fresh elections and the resignation of new President Dina Boluarte, following the arrest of her leftist predecessor Castillo last week after he attempted to dissolve Congress and rule by decree.

Police used tear gas to confront demonstrators who smashed runway lighting and forced the airport's closure, an AFP photographer reported.

Boluarte tried to ease tensions following deadly weekend clashes, announcing on Sunday she would seek to hold elections two years early, while also declaring a state of emergency in flashpoint areas.

New road blocks were set up on Monday in several major cities such as Arequipa in the south, Cusco in the southeast and Libertad in the north.

It came despite Boluarte saying in her televised address that she would try "to reach an agreement" with Congress to bring forward elections from July 2026 to April 2024.

She said a bill on moving the poll forward would be submitted in the coming days, adding that she was also declaring a state of emergency in restive areas.

Boluarte, a former prosecutor who had served as Castillo's vice president, was quickly sworn in to replace him following his impeachment and subsequent arrest last week.

On Sunday, clashes between protesters and police in the southern city of Andahuaylas left two dead and at least five injured -- including a police officer -- as demonstrators attempted to storm that city's airport.

In her address, Boluarte expressed regret for the protesters' deaths.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Storm Police Road Arequipa Cusco Peru Dina Turkish Lira April July Congress Gas Sunday From Agreement Airport

Recent Stories

PEMRA makes NOC compulsory for pvt housing societi ..

PEMRA makes NOC compulsory for pvt housing societies to run ads on TV channels

3 minutes ago
 WHO Urges Countries to Increase Health Spending to ..

WHO Urges Countries to Increase Health Spending to Prevent Poverty

3 minutes ago
 Canadian Natural Resources Minister Announces Crit ..

Canadian Natural Resources Minister Announces Critical Mineral Sustainability Al ..

3 minutes ago
 EU Foreign Ministers Did Not Agree on 9th Package ..

EU Foreign Ministers Did Not Agree on 9th Package of Russia Sanctions - Borrell

3 minutes ago
 EU Foreign Ministers Urge Iran to Ensure Human Rig ..

EU Foreign Ministers Urge Iran to Ensure Human Rights, Stop 'Support' for Russia

15 minutes ago
 PTI "destroyed country's economy" during its tenur ..

PTI "destroyed country's economy" during its tenure: Ishaq Dar

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.