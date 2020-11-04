Protesters Blocking Traffic in Seattle, Arrests Made - Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Protesters have blocked off streets in downtown Seattle and at least two arrests have been made, the Police Department said in a statement.

"Marchers are moving traffic barricades into the roadway. Pedestrian interference warnings have been given," the agency said on Wednesday via Twitter. "Officers have arrested a driver associated with the protest."

The Seattle Police Department added that an additional arrest was made after a protester damaged a parking meter with a hammer. The hammer and a bottle of bourbon were recovered at the scene, police said.

Police have warned protesters not to enter an adjacent freeway.

US law enforcement agencies have been on high alert as US general election results continue to come in on Wednesday. The US general election followed a summer of civil unrest that ensued after the death of African-American man George Floyd in police custody on May 25.

The latest election results show sitting US President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden in a dead heat in the presidential election, with three Rust Belt states - Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin - expected to determine the outcome.