UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protesters Boo Merkel Amid Chancellor's Visit To Dusseldorf - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

Protesters Boo Merkel Amid Chancellor's Visit to Dusseldorf - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) A group of protesters has booed German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her visit to the city of Dusseldorf, media reported on Tuesday.

According to the N24 tv broadcaster, the small group of protesters included those opposing the measures implemented by the government to stop the spread of COVID-19, and members of the far-right Reich Citizens movement.

The outlet said it had received the information about the composition of the group from an unnamed expert.

The protesters were not shown in the broadcast but were heard shouting "Merkel has to go" and hissing as the chancellor, accompanied by the prime minister of Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia state, Armin Laschet, walked to the state government's office.

Related Topics

Prime Minister German Visit Germany Angela Merkel Media TV From Government

Recent Stories

Board Summit to discuss pathways to gender-balance ..

30 minutes ago

Headline 01: HUAWEI AppGallery Bolsters Itself wit ..

44 minutes ago

UNA Media Forum to host MWL Secretary-General next ..

60 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal lashes out at PTI for two ..

1 hour ago

Chacha Chicago says he will not watch matches afte ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.