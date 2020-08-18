BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) A group of protesters has booed German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her visit to the city of Dusseldorf, media reported on Tuesday.

According to the N24 tv broadcaster, the small group of protesters included those opposing the measures implemented by the government to stop the spread of COVID-19, and members of the far-right Reich Citizens movement.

The outlet said it had received the information about the composition of the group from an unnamed expert.

The protesters were not shown in the broadcast but were heard shouting "Merkel has to go" and hissing as the chancellor, accompanied by the prime minister of Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia state, Armin Laschet, walked to the state government's office.