Protesters Break Into Government Building in French Guadeloupe - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) Protesters against pandemic restrictions broke into a regional council building in the administrative center of the French overseas department of Guadeloupe, the city of Basseterre, local media reported on Thursday.

Several hundred people gathered in Basseterre after several associations and movements fighting against compulsory vaccination and sanitation passes called for a protest, La1ere broadcaster said. The crowd moved toward the seat of the regional council and stormed the building, where regional deputies were holding their last plenary session of the year, according to the news.

The deputies were reportedly informed about the security breach and evacuated the meeting room before the protesters got there.

In November, the local authorities imposed curfew due to the rising violence amid COVID-19 protests.

On November 22, French President Emmanuel Macron called the situation in Guadeloupe "very explosive" as the territory faced violent protests against sanitary measures and mandatory vaccinations. Following clashes with the police, two officers were injured, and 40 people were arrested. On November 26, a curfew was introduced in another French overseas department, Martinique, to restore order after nightly violent protests against COVID-19 restrictions.