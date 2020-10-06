Protesters Break Into Kyrgyz White House, Which Hosts Parliament, Presidential Office

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Protesters broke into Kyrgyzstan's White House, where the republic's parliament and presidential office are located, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Protesters supporting parties that did not make it into parliament rammed the gate with a truck and then rushed inside.

According to eyewitnesses, a convoy of cars left the parliament building a few minutes earlier.