UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protesters Break Into Serbian Parliament Over Plans To Impose COVID-Related Restrictions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 09:10 AM

Protesters Break Into Serbian Parliament Over Plans to Impose COVID-Related Restrictions

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Riots occurred in the center of Belgrade on Wednesday after Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced plans to impose new restrictions to fight the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The most radical demonstrators attacked police cordons, were able to enter the lobby of the Serbian parliament, burned down three police cars and several garbage containers. In response, the police used tear gas and other riot gear.

According to the Interior Ministry, about 5,000 people gathered in front of the parliament building, a smaller part of which, led by opposition activists, broke through a police cordon and broke into the hall of the National Assembly, but were later detained.

"A group of protesters chose unacceptable behavior that could be called disorderly conduct and attacked police officers who were there on duty and threw stones at them," police director Vladimir Rebic said on national television.

"At some point, the available number of officers became insufficient to counter the mass of citizens who attacked and wanted to illegally enter the Assembly and [the officers] retreated under pressure, and when they consolidated with additional forces, they were able to oust the hoodlums from the Assembly," the head of the police department said.

There have been no reports on those detained and injured.

According to the Health Ministry, 13 coronavirus patients died in Serbia in the past 24 hours, which represents the maximum for the entire pandemic. Thus, the death toll reached 330 people, and the overall case tally since the beginning of the pandemic stands at 16,719.

Related Topics

Assembly Injured National Assembly Riots Police Interior Ministry Parliament Died Vladimir Putin Belgrade Serbia Gas TV From Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Ethiopian FM discuss bilateral ..

7 hours ago

M/V SAFEEN TIGER makes maiden call at Khalifa Port

7 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Russian Trade and Industry Min ..

7 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Arab ministeria ..

8 hours ago

Hope Probe cost among the world&#039;s lowest, say ..

9 hours ago

ADHA makes headway in adopting AI technologies

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.