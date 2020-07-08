Protesters Break Into Serbian Parliament Over Plans to Impose COVID-Related Restrictions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Riots occurred in the center of Belgrade on Wednesday after Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced plans to impose new restrictions to fight the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The most radical demonstrators attacked police cordons, were able to enter the lobby of the Serbian parliament, burned down three police cars and several garbage containers. In response, the police used tear gas and other riot gear.

According to the Interior Ministry, about 5,000 people gathered in front of the parliament building, a smaller part of which, led by opposition activists, broke through a police cordon and broke into the hall of the National Assembly, but were later detained.

"A group of protesters chose unacceptable behavior that could be called disorderly conduct and attacked police officers who were there on duty and threw stones at them," police director Vladimir Rebic said on national television.

"At some point, the available number of officers became insufficient to counter the mass of citizens who attacked and wanted to illegally enter the Assembly and [the officers] retreated under pressure, and when they consolidated with additional forces, they were able to oust the hoodlums from the Assembly," the head of the police department said.

There have been no reports on those detained and injured.

According to the Health Ministry, 13 coronavirus patients died in Serbia in the past 24 hours, which represents the maximum for the entire pandemic. Thus, the death toll reached 330 people, and the overall case tally since the beginning of the pandemic stands at 16,719.