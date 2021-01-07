Protesters Break Through Cordon Near US Capitol to Enter Building - Sputnik Correspondent

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Supporters of US President Donald Trump broke through the cordon near the US Capitol and attempted to enter the building as the Congress was meeting to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the election, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene on Wednesday.

The protesters tried to enter the building but were met with police using tear gas to disperse them.

The US Congress earlier on Wednesday convened a joint session to certify Biden's victory in the November 3 election. Ahead of the session, Trump spoke to his supporters at rally near the White House and urged participants to march on the Capitol to "fight" the election results.