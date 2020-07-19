UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protesters Briefly Set Fire To Police Association Building In US' Portland

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 02:20 PM

Protesters Briefly Set Fire to Police Association Building in US' Portland

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2020) Protesters in Portland, the largest city in the US state of Oregon, have broken into a police association building and briefly set it on fire, the city's law enforcement said as demonstrations in the city continue.

"People have broken into the Portland Police Association office and lit the building on fire," Portland Police wrote on Twitter.

Not long afterward, the police service tweeted that officers were able to put out the fire and restore order in the neighborhood.

Portland has been in turmoil since reports emerged saying that Federal officers, without badges or name tags, had been quelling protests and detaining people in an extrajudicial manner.

The city's mostly progressive populace has accused the police of working closely with the federal agents and placing protesters at risk.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler called on US President Donald Trump to withdraw the federal agents from the city and accused them of overstepping their steed objective of protecting federal buildings.

Ongoing protests in Portland are a continuation of a nationwide movement against police brutality and racial injustice triggered by the killing of George Floyd, an African American man who died in police custody in late May.

Related Topics

Fire Police Twitter Trump Died Portland Man George May From

Recent Stories

EAD rehabilitating mountainous natural habitats in ..

1 hour ago

National Human Rights Committee discusses preparat ..

1 hour ago

TAQA awards AED900 million projects to expand its ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: UAE’s fight against coronavirus pande ..

3 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 14.3 million, de ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 19, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.