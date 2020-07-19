Protesters Briefly Set Fire to Police Association Building in US' Portland

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2020) Protesters in Portland, the largest city in the US state of Oregon, have broken into a police association building and briefly set it on fire, the city's law enforcement said as demonstrations in the city continue.

"People have broken into the Portland Police Association office and lit the building on fire," Portland Police wrote on Twitter.

Not long afterward, the police service tweeted that officers were able to put out the fire and restore order in the neighborhood.

Portland has been in turmoil since reports emerged saying that Federal officers, without badges or name tags, had been quelling protests and detaining people in an extrajudicial manner.

The city's mostly progressive populace has accused the police of working closely with the federal agents and placing protesters at risk.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler called on US President Donald Trump to withdraw the federal agents from the city and accused them of overstepping their steed objective of protecting federal buildings.

Ongoing protests in Portland are a continuation of a nationwide movement against police brutality and racial injustice triggered by the killing of George Floyd, an African American man who died in police custody in late May.