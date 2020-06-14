Protesters Burn Cafe in Atlanta Where Police Officer Shot Dead Black Man - Fire Department

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) Protesters in the Atlanta city of the southeastern US state of Georgia have set on fire the cafe where an African American man, Rayshard Brooks, was shot dead by a police officer during arrest on the heels of weeks-long nationwide riots against police brutality and racial discrimination, local fire department said on Sunday.

Brooks, 27, died in hospital after getting a bullet in his back from a police officer during arrest on Friday night. According to Georgia Bureau of Investigation, he tried to flee after failing a sobriety test at the drive thru of a local Wendy's, where he fell asleep in his car, obstructing the customer line. Video footage from the scene shows how he resists the arrest, then grabs a Taser from one of the officers and starts running away, while chased by the officer. While the camera did not capture the shooting, it recorded the sound of three gunshots. Protesters took to the streets in Atlanta the next day, demanding that police be held liable.

"Atlanta Fire units are standing by until they can safely get to the fire burning at Wendy's (125 University Ave). Restaurant is fully involved and adjacent to a gas station. No reports of anyone inside the location," Atlanta Fire Rescue said on Twitter.

According to CNN, protesters have obstructed the fire engines from reaching the restaurant. Video footage from the scene shows the entire building engulfed in fire.

Police reportedly used tear gas to disperse protesters, as they block the road where the Wendy's is located and burn cars.

Earlier in the day, Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields stepped down, while Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms called for the immediate termination of the two officers involved.

The Atlanta events have added up to the weeks of riots that have been shaking the United States since May 25 after another black man, George Floyd, was killed during arrest by a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota.