DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) Protesters, who are demanding the resignation of the mayor of the Iraqi city of Al Islah, have set the city hall's entrance on fire, local media reported Sunday.

Dozens of protesters gathered outside the city hall on Sunday morning, shouting that Mayor Ali Hussein should resign due to problems with public utilities, the Ahbar al-Nasiriya news portal said. Head of the city council Faisal Jasim told the media outlet that the protesters had thrown stones at the city hall building, breaking windows, and had also attacked a policeman.

Jasim also refuted several media reports and stressed that law enforcement officers were not intervening in protests and had not opened fire against the demonstrators.

The protesters are urging the local authorities to stop shutting down electricity due to high temperatures exceeding 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit). Such protests are a widespread phenomenon in the southern provinces of Iraq. A similar one took place on Saturday in the southern city of Basrah.