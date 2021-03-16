UrduPoint.com
Protesters Clash With Law Enforcement In Jordan, Police Use Tear Gas - Reports

Sumaira FH 12 seconds ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 08:00 AM

Protesters Clash With Law Enforcement in Jordan, Police Use Tear Gas - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Police used tear gas against demonstrators in Jordan who were protesting against stringent coronavirus restrictions, The Jerusalem Post reports.

According to the newspaper, protests were held in several cities in Jordan on Monday, including the capital, Amman. It was the second day of anti-government protests in the country, where nine people died at a government hospital on Saturday after oxygen supplies were cut there.

The Jerusalem Post said several thousand anti-riot police were deployed on Monday to disperse hundreds of protesters.

Tear gas was used by police in several cities, including Amman, a local resident told the newspaper.

On Monday, Jordan reported the highest daily increase in coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic: 9,417 new COVID-19 infections. Jordan's total number of confirmed cases has surpassed 486,000 while the country's coronavirus death toll stands at over 5,400.

A mass vaccination campaign kicked off in Jordan on January 13. The country's authorities have also introduced a full curfew on Fridays and a night curfew on other days of the week amid a spike in COVID-19 infection rates.

