Protesters Clash With Police in Downtown Beirut Near Parliament Building

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Clashes resumed in Lebanon as anti-government protesters threw stones at law enforcement officers and police responded by firing tear gas in central Beirut in front of the parliament building, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) Clashes resumed in Lebanon as anti-government protesters threw stones at law enforcement officers and police responded by firing tear gas in central Beirut in front of the parliament building, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

The protest started at 16:00 local time (13:00 GMT) and turned violent almost straight away.

Police tried to move people away from the parliament building but were unable to deal with the massive crowd. Additional reinforcements are on the way to the protest area.

More than 15 ambulances are deployed in the area as thousands of people are calling for the government to resign and for reforms in Lebanon. At least five demonstrators and one police officer got injured amid clashes.