UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protesters Clash With Police In Downtown Beirut Near Parliament Building

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 10:31 PM

Protesters Clash With Police in Downtown Beirut Near Parliament Building

Clashes resumed in Lebanon as anti-government protesters threw stones at law enforcement officers and police responded by firing tear gas in central Beirut in front of the parliament building, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) Clashes resumed in Lebanon as anti-government protesters threw stones at law enforcement officers and police responded by firing tear gas in central Beirut in front of the parliament building, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

The protest started at 16:00 local time (13:00 GMT) and turned violent almost straight away.

Police tried to move people away from the parliament building but were unable to deal with the massive crowd. Additional reinforcements are on the way to the protest area.

More than 15 ambulances are deployed in the area as thousands of people are calling for the government to resign and for reforms in Lebanon. At least five demonstrators and one police officer got injured amid clashes.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Protest Police Parliament Beirut Lebanon Gas From Government

Recent Stories

UAE aid plane carrying 40 tonnes of relief materia ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre launches mobile cli ..

1 hour ago

President Kenyatta says Kenya ready again for visi ..

2 minutes ago

Rain likely in Upper/Central Punjab, KP, GP, Kashm ..

2 minutes ago

WHO Deploys 2 Additional Staff Members to Beirut F ..

2 minutes ago

University of Agriculture Faisalabad to provide wh ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.