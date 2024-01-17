Open Menu

Protesters Clash With Police In Remote Russian Town After Activist Sentenced

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Protesters in a small town in Russia's Bashkortostan region clashed with riot police Wednesday after a court sentenced an activist to four years in prison despite local public outcry.

Crowds of men in the town of Baymak fought with riot police in temperatures hovering around -20 Celsius (-4 Fahrenheit), social media footage showed, with some showing police violently detaining a man lying on the ground.

A court in the town of around 17,000 people earlier sentenced an eco activist and campaigner for the protection of the Bashkir language -- Fail Alsynov -- to four years in prison for "inciting hatred" in a ruling behind closed doors.

Alsynov was accused of making a racist comment in a speech to a village council meeting against gold digging. He insists his words were mistranslated from the Bashkir language.

