Protesters Clash With Police In Tunisia's Sbeitla After Injured Demonstrator Dies -Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 06:00 AM

Protesters Clash With Police in Tunisia's Sbeitla After Injured Demonstrator Dies -Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Clashes erupted between protesters and law enforcement in the west-central Tunisian town of Sbeitla after one of the demonstrators injured last week died, Tunisian media report.

The young man passed away on Monday at Sahloul hospital, in the city of Sousse, according to Tunisie Numerique.

The Tunisian state news agency, TAP, said that the man, Haikel Rachdi, was injured in the head during demonstrations in Sbeitla last week.

A group of young protesters tried to set a police station on fire in Sbeitla after learning that Rachdi died after doctors failed to save his life.

Protesters blocked roads in Sbeitla, demanding an investigation into the circumstances of Rachdi's injury.

Mass protests were held in the Tunisian capital on Saturday despite the coronavirus restrictions, with demonstrators calling for the release of those detained earlier this month.

Tunisian police detained hundreds of protesters this month amid demonstrations held in over 15 cities. Police have reportedly used tear gas to disperse some protesters in Tunis.

According to Tunisian media reports, most of the protesters are young people who have been blocking traffic, using fireworks against police and burning tires and trash cans.

The protests in Tunisia come a decade after the Jasmine Revolution which led to the ousting of long-time leader Zine El Abidine Ben Ali on January 14, 2011.

More Stories From World

