Protesters Clash With Police In Warsaw On Smolensk Air Crash Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 03:23 PM

Protesters Clash With Police in Warsaw on Smolensk Air Crash Anniversary

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2021) Clashes between protesters and Polish police erupted on Saturday in Warsaw during the commemorative events for former leader Lech Kaczynski, who died in a plane crash in Russia's Smolensk 11 years ago, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Different groups of protesters, including those opposing mourning events during the pandemic and anti-lockdown activists, took to the streets in central Warsaw.

The latter demonstratively came to the rally to Pilsudski Square without masks.

Clashes occurred at the entrance to the square where Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Lech Kaczynski's brother and the leader of Poland's ruling party Law and Justice, was laying wreaths at the monument.

Several protesters have been detained during the clashes.

A group of people, who demonstratively do not comply with anti-epidemiological measures, has been cordoned off by police officers until the end of the wreath-laying ceremony.

